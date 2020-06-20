Doña Ana County reaches 700 virus cases, numbers continue to rise at Otero Prison

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County had the lowest number of newly reported cases this week since the beginning of May. New Mexico Department of Health announced ten new cases in the county, bringing the number county-wide to 700. Of those, 216 were reported this week.

Perhaps more troubling is the continued spread of the virus at the Otero County Prison and ICE Processing Center. The facility, which is near Chaparral, houses federal and New Mexico inmates. The adjacent ICE Processing Center holds detained migrants. On Saturday, 55 additional cases were reported among inmates held by state law enforcement and nine new cases among federal inmates.

With Saturday’s new cases at the Otero Prison, there are now 792 inmates and detainees who have contracted COVID-19 since the first reported case on May 2. That’s nearly 100 more cases than all of Doña Ana County.

Statewide, New Mexico announced 172 new cases and two deaths Saturday. The number of total COVID-19 cases are 10,430 with 466 deaths.

As of Saturday, there are 145 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, and there are 4,628 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.