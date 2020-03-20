Dona Ana County man tests positive for COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A man in his 20s is the first COVID-19 patient in Dona Ana County, City of Las Cruces officials said.

The city was given the information by the Governor of New Mexico’s office.

Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima wished the patient a speedy recovery and had a message for other residents.

“First and foremost, I ask everyone to be calm and considerate to one another and the needs of our community,” Miyagishima wrote in a news release. “While this news is unwelcome, it is not unexpected. And many residents have been preparing for this moment by stocking up on essential items. Please remember to courteous of others who cannot buy in bulk or need additional assistance in obtaining essential items.”

This is the first case in Dona Ana County. El Paso has six cases and Juarez has two.