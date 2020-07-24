Doña Ana County man dies of COVID-19; death toll now at 16 as of Friday

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – A man from Doña Ana County has died from COVID-19, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.
Health officials said the man was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 601.
The New Mexico Department of Health also reported 317 new COVID-19 cases in the entire state of New Mexico. 42 of those cases are from Doña Ana County.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 96 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 18 new cases in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Curry County
- 42 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 7 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 15 new cases in Lea County
- 17 new cases in Lincoln County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 24 new cases in McKinley County
- 11 new cases in Otero County
- 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 11 new cases in Sandoval County
- 12 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Union County
- 10 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 18,475 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 4,227
- Catron County: 4
- Chaves County: 252
- Cibola County: 287
- Colfax County: 11
- Curry County: 345
- Doña Ana County: 1,906
- Eddy County: 213
- Grant County: 64
- Guadalupe County: 27
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 85
- Lea County: 479
- Lincoln County: 64
- Los Alamos County: 16
- Luna County: 183
- McKinley County: 3,868
- Mora County: 6
- Otero County: 137
- Quay County: 28
- Rio Arriba County: 267
- Roosevelt County: 104
- Sandoval County: 983
- San Juan County: 2,901
- San Miguel County: 36
- Santa Fe County: 474
- Sierra County: 22
- Socorro County: 68
- Taos County: 82
- Torrance County: 52
- Union County: 21
- Valencia County: 295
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 276
- Otero County Processing Center: 149
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 24
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 2
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 467
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1
As of Friday, there are 161 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. Health officials also said there are 7,156 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:
- The Adobe in Las Cruces
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
- Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Bonney Family Home in Gallup
- Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton
- Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
- Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center in Taos
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).