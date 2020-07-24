Doña Ana County man dies of COVID-19; death toll now at 16 as of Friday

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – A man from Doña Ana County has died from COVID-19, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

Health officials said the man was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 601.

The New Mexico Department of Health also reported 317 new COVID-19 cases in the entire state of New Mexico. 42 of those cases are from Doña Ana County.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

96 new cases in Bernalillo County

18 new cases in Chaves County

4 new cases in Cibola County

10 new cases in Curry County

42 new cases in Doña Ana County

7 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

15 new cases in Lea County

17 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Luna County

24 new cases in McKinley County

11 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

11 new cases in Sandoval County

12 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Union County

10 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 18,475 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 4,227

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 252

Cibola County: 287

Colfax County: 11

Curry County: 345

Doña Ana County: 1,906

Eddy County: 213

Grant County: 64

Guadalupe County: 27

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 85

Lea County: 479

Lincoln County: 64

Los Alamos County: 16

Luna County: 183

McKinley County: 3,868

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 137

Quay County: 28

Rio Arriba County: 267

Roosevelt County: 104

Sandoval County: 983

San Juan County: 2,901

San Miguel County: 36

Santa Fe County: 474

Sierra County: 22

Socorro County: 68

Taos County: 82

Torrance County: 52

Union County: 21

Valencia County: 295

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 276

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 24

Lea County Correctional Facility: 2

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 467

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility: 1

As of Friday, there are 161 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. Health officials also said there are 7,156 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center in Taos

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).