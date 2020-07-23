Doña Ana County man dies from COVID-19, health officials announce on Thursday

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced that a man from died from Doña Ana County has died from COVID-19.

The man was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions, officials said.

State health officials also announced 343 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, 31 of those are in Doña Ana County.

The most recent cases are:

126 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Curry County

31 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

3 new cases in Hidalgo

33 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Luna County

26 new cases in McKinley County

7 new cases in Otero County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

6 new cases in Roosevelt County

16 new cases in Sandoval County

21 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

7 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

9 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The Department of Health also reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 including the man from Doña Ana County.

They are:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 596.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 18,163 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 4,131

Catron County: 4

Chaves County: 235

Cibola County: 283

Colfax County: 11

Curry County: 335

Doña Ana County: 1,864

Eddy County: 207

Grant County: 63

Guadalupe County: 27

Harding County: 1

Hidalgo County: 84

Lea County: 465

Lincoln County: 47

Los Alamos County: 16

Luna County: 175

McKinley County: 3,844

Mora County: 6

Otero County: 127

Quay County: 28

Rio Arriba County: 261

Roosevelt County: 101

Sandoval County: 972

San Juan County: 2,890

San Miguel County: 35

Santa Fe County: 462

Sierra County: 22

Socorro County: 68

Taos County: 81

Torrance County: 52

Union County: 17

Valencia County: 285

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 2

Otero County Prison Facility: 276

Otero County Processing Center: 149

Torrance County Detention Facility: 43

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 24

Lea County Correctional Facility: 2

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1

Otero County Prison Facility: 466

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1

As of Thursday, there are 167 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 health officials said.

As of now there are 7,056 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:

The Adobe in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Bonney Family Home in Gallup

Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque

Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque

Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton

Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington

Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center in Taos

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).