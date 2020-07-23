Doña Ana County man dies from COVID-19, health officials announce on Thursday

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced that a man from died from Doña Ana County has died from COVID-19.
The man was in his 60s and had underlying health conditions, officials said.
State health officials also announced 343 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico, 31 of those are in Doña Ana County.
The most recent cases are:
- 126 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 6 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 31 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 6 new cases in Eddy County
- 4 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo
- 33 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 26 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Otero County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 16 new cases in Sandoval County
- 21 new cases in San Juan County
- 6 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 7 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 9 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
- 1 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
The Department of Health also reported five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19 including the man from Doña Ana County.
They are:
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 596.
Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 18,163 COVID-19 cases:
- Bernalillo County: 4,131
- Catron County: 4
- Chaves County: 235
- Cibola County: 283
- Colfax County: 11
- Curry County: 335
- Doña Ana County: 1,864
- Eddy County: 207
- Grant County: 63
- Guadalupe County: 27
- Harding County: 1
- Hidalgo County: 84
- Lea County: 465
- Lincoln County: 47
- Los Alamos County: 16
- Luna County: 175
- McKinley County: 3,844
- Mora County: 6
- Otero County: 127
- Quay County: 28
- Rio Arriba County: 261
- Roosevelt County: 101
- Sandoval County: 972
- San Juan County: 2,890
- San Miguel County: 35
- Santa Fe County: 462
- Sierra County: 22
- Socorro County: 68
- Taos County: 81
- Torrance County: 52
- Union County: 17
- Valencia County: 285
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 2
- Otero County Prison Facility: 276
- Otero County Processing Center: 149
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 43
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 24
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 2
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1
- Otero County Prison Facility: 466
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1
As of Thursday, there are 167 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 health officials said.
As of now there are 7,056 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care and acute care facilities:
- The Adobe in Las Cruces
- Advanced Health Care of Albuquerque in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo
- Avamere Rehab at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes of Farmington in Farmington
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Bonney Family Home in Gallup
- Brookdale Juan Tabo Place in Albuquerque
- Camino Healthcare in Albuquerque
- Casa Contenta Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehab in Clayton
- Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- GoodLife Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces
- Life Care Center of Farmington in Farmington
- Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans’ Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
- Retirement Ranches, Inc. in Clovis
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center in Rio Rancho
- Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
- Sierra Health Care Center, Inc. in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Springs Assisted Living in Los Lunas
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Taos Living Center in Taos
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).