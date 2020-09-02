Doña Ana County leads the state in new virus cases Tuesday

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County leads the State of New Mexico in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with 32. The county’s additional cases bring the number of infected patients in the county to 2,859.

Overall, New Mexico reported 110 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total statewide to 25,460. There were also eight new deaths reported from across the state. None were from Southern New Mexico. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 787.

As of Tuesday, there are 72 people hospitalized with the virus in New Mexico.

