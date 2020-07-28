Doña Ana County leads the state in new COVID-19 cases, nursing home resident becomes county’s latest victim

DONA ANA, Co., NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County led the state in new COVID-19 cases Monday, as 76 positive virus cases and one death were reported in the county.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, 467 additional COVID-19 cases were recorded statewide Monday, including the 76 in Doña Ana County and 21 new cases in Otero County.

A woman in her 100s who was a resident at the Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces was among the state’s five reported deaths Monday. She is the county’s 17th virus fatality to date.

The Mescalero Apache updated the number of COVID-19 cases on the reservation Sunday evening. They say 45 tribal residents and nine tribal members who live off the reservation have tested positive to date. According to data released by Tribal Government, the reservation recorded a 135 percent jump in cases since July 20.

The Mescalero Apache closed the reservation until Friday, August 7, at 4:59 p.m. Until they time, all travel onto the reservation is limited to tribal members, and travel within the reservation is limited to tribal members with pre-approved travel plans.

The state also reported a major outbreak at the Cibola County Correctional Center in Milan, New Mexico — outside of Grants. The state says 170 federal inmates at the facility tested positive Monday.

There are currently 159 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.