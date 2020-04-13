Dona Ana County has 50 COVID-19 cases as NM’s number grows by 107

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are 107 new COVID-19 cases in the state of New Mexico, including one in Dona Ana County, which is now at 50.

There have also been five additional deaths in New Mexico.

State health officials announced the new cases in a news release on Monday afternoon.

Here is a look at the new cases:

15 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Colfax County

1 new case in Doña Ana County

1 new case in Grant County

48 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

23 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Valencia County

Of the five deaths, two were women in their 80s, one was a man in his 80s, another was a man in his 70s and the last was a man in his 40s. All of them had underlying medical conditions and were hospitalized. There have been 31 deaths in New Mexico.

There have been 1,345 positive cases in the state so far.