Breaking News
El Paso has 8 new coronavirus cases, 300 total

Dona Ana County has 50 COVID-19 cases as NM’s number grows by 107

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are 107 new COVID-19 cases in the state of New Mexico, including one in Dona Ana County, which is now at 50.

There have also been five additional deaths in New Mexico.

State health officials announced the new cases in a news release on Monday afternoon.

Here is a look at the new cases:

  • 15 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 1 new case in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 48 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 12 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 23 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

Of the five deaths, two were women in their 80s, one was a man in his 80s, another was a man in his 70s and the last was a man in his 40s. All of them had underlying medical conditions and were hospitalized. There have been 31 deaths in New Mexico.

There have been 1,345 positive cases in the state so far.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart sets emergency leave policy for 1.4M hourly workers"

Ysleta ISD to postpone graduation ceremonies, readies for distance learning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ysleta ISD to postpone graduation ceremonies, readies for distance learning"

EPISD Education Minute April 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD Education Minute April 7"

MIGRANTS NOT GETTING STIMULUS CHECKS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MIGRANTS NOT GETTING STIMULUS CHECKS"

Pedestrian killed in East El Paso early Easter morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian killed in East El Paso early Easter morning"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz