Doña Ana County has 3 of state’s 34 virus deaths

Las Cruces News

by: Elvia Navarrete

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — There were three virus-related deaths to report on Wednesday in Doña Ana County, according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

All the individuals where hospitalized and one had underlying conditions. They included two men in their 60s and a woman in her 70s.

Statewide, there were 34 new deaths reported, bringing the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 to 3,009.

The Health Department also reported 144 new cases in Doña Ana County, 22 new cases in Lincoln County and 14 new cases in Otero County. New Mexico has now had a total of 165,835 COVID-19 cases.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

