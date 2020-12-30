Doña Ana County has 2 of state’s 23 new virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health on Tuesday reported 23 additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19, with two in Doña Ana County.

The individuals include a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 80s. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,403.

On Tuesday, the Health Department also reported 122 new cases in Doña Ana County, four new cases in Lincoln County, 17 new cases in Otero County and nine new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

All counties in the state remain in the red level, which means each county is at extremely high risk of COVID-19 spread.

For more information on COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

Latest Headlines