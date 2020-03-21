1  of  3
Doña Ana County Detention Center offers remote video visitations for families

by: KTSM Staff

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Detention Center is offering free 10-minute calls and one free 30-minute remote video visitation per week, per inmate.

Officials said this is so families could stay connected with each other as officials work to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The detention center has already suspended in-person family visits, to minimize the risk of spreading the virus in the community.

Officials said family members may schedule the free calls and video visits from home, using a laptop or desktop computer, at www.legacyinmate.com/Prepaid. Additional fee-based connections remain available, as well as texting, via www.gettingout.com.

Juvenile detainees will also have access to two free 10-minute phone calls, per week at facilities that lack video visitation capabilities.

Visits can be scheduled, with a juvenile detainee, by calling (575) 647-7680.

