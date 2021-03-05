Doña Ana County COVID-19 update: No new virus deaths, 55 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — While the New Department of reported 18 new virus-related deaths on Friday, there were none from Doña Ana County, Lincoln County or Otero County.

The new deaths bring New Mexico’s total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 3,787.

On Friday, the Health Department also reported 306 total new cases throughout the state, with 55 new cases in Doña Ana County, two new cases in Lincoln County and 18 new cases in Otero County.

In total, Doña Ana County has had 22,970 cases; Lincoln County has had 1,554 cases and Otero County has had 3,374 cases.

As of Friday, Doña Ana and Otero counties remain in the state’s Red Level, while Lincoln County is in the Yellow Level.

The state has administered 652,154 doses of the vaccines, with 9.5 percent of Doña Ana residents fully vaccinated and 18.6 percent partially vaccinated; 21.5 percent of Lincoln County residents fully vaccinated and 34.9 percent partially vaccinated; and 9.6 percent of Otero County residents fully vaccinated and 18.4 percent partially vaccinated.

For a detailed look at COVID data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html. For a look at New Mexico’s vaccination data, visit https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.