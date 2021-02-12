Doña Ana County COVID-19 update: 80 new cases, 1 death

by: Patricia L. Garcia

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man in his 60s from Doña Ana County is among New Mexico’s 23 new virus-related deaths reported on Friday.

The individual was was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. His death brings the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 to 3,502.

On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 80 new cases in Doña Ana County, seven new cases in Lincoln County and eight new cases in Otero County.

New Mexico has now had a total of 179,724 COVID-19 cases. Here’s the total number of cases in Southern New Mexico:

  • Doña Ana County: 21,910
  • Lincoln County: 1,483
  • Otero County: 3,068

For a detailed look at New Mexico’s COVID-19 data, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

To see more about the number of people vaccinated in the state, visit https://cv.nmhealth.org/covid-vaccine/.

