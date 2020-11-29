Doña Ana County COVID-19 Update: 218 new cases, 4 new deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Health on Saturday reported 23 additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19, with four in Doña Ana County.

All of the patients were hospitalized and had underlying conditions. They include a man in his 40s, two men in their 60s and a man in his 90s.

The Health Department also reported 218 new cases in Doña Ana County, 12 new cases in Lincoln County and 34 new cases in Otero County.

There were two new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility. Statewide, there were 2,142 additional COVID-19 cases reported.

In total, Doña Ana County has had 13,190 COVID-19 cases, Lincoln County has had 764 cases and Otero County has had 1,367 cases.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 information for New Mexico, visit the New Mexico COVID-19 dashboard at https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

