Doña Ana County COVID-19 update: 2 new virus deaths, 41 new cases

EL PASO., Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 13 new COVID-19-related deaths and 315 new cases.

Two of the deaths were from Doña Ana County. The individuals include one woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and who had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,412.

The Health Department reported 41 new cases in Doña Ana County, four new cases in Lincoln County and 19 new cases in Otero County.

New Mexico has now had a total of 177,867 COVID-19 cases, with a total of 21,592 cases in Doña Ana County; 1,470 in Lincoln County and 3,008 in Otero County.

As of Monday, there have been 342,088 cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in New Mexico. In Doña Ana County, 21,245 people have been partially or fully vaccinated; 2,580 in Lincoln County; and 7,229 in Otero County.

Lincoln County ranks No. 16 in the state for doses administered per 100 residents (13.2). Otero County is No. 20 (10.8) and Doña Ana County is at No. 23 with 9.8 doses administered per 100 residents.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines in New Mexico, visit https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.