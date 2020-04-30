Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office announces changes to early voting and in-person voting during 2020 Primary Election

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office has announced changes to early voting and in-person voting for the 2020 Primary Election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office said it is establishing precautionary procedures for voters who will be voting during the 2020 Primary Election.

Early in-person voting begins on May 5th at the Doña Ana County Government Center.

It will continue Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and on Saturday, May 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Officials said that in an effort to maintain social distancing standards at voter convenience centers, only a limited number of voters will be permitted in the voting room at any given time.

Voters are asked to remain at least six feet apart while waiting to vote and are encouraged to wear masks while voting in person.

Early voting will also be available May 16th through May 30th, Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the following alternate locations:

Anthony City Hall – 820 Highway 478 Anthony NM 88021

Delores C Wright Educational Center – 400 E Lisa Dr, Chaparral, NM 88081

Hatch High School – 170 E Herrera Rd, Hatch, NM 87937

Doña Ana Community College: Sunland Park – 3365 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM 88063

Sonoma Elementary School – 4201 Northrise St., Las Cruces, NM 88011

Las Cruces City Hall – 700 N Main St, Las Cruces, NM 88001

NMSU Corbett Center – 1600 International Mall, Las Cruces, NM 88003

The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office said that it continues to encourage voters to vote via absentee ballot in the 2020 Primary.

Election administrators said they believe it is the safest way to vote during the public health emergency.

“In New Mexico, we have a no-fault absentee ballot process, meaning that any eligible voter can securely request and vote via an absentee ballot. We will encourage voters to utilize that process should they have concerns about in-person voting during this year’s elections,” said Clerk Amanda López Askin.

Beginning May 5th, absentee ballots will be mailed to voters who have requested them and whose applications have been approved.

Absentee applications are available online at NMVote.org, and the deadline to submit an application is May 28th.

Voters who wish to vote via absentee ballot can return their absentee ballots via postal mail, at any polling location, or at the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office.

Pursuant to the New Mexico Election Code, caregivers and immediate family members may also return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter, but only at the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office, officials said.

The deadline to return absentee ballots is June 2, 2020, at 7:00 pm.

For more information about the 2020 Primary Election visit: www.dacelections.com.