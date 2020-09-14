Doña Ana County Clerk to send absentee ballot applications to eligible voters

FILE — An US citizen votes during the “absentee vote” elections at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires on October 8, 2008. US citizens residing outside their country vote today around the world. Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama increased his lead over Republican presidential candidate Sen. John McCain both nationally and in key states, according to new polls released Monday. AFP PHOTO / Juan Mabromata (Photo credit should read JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office will begin sending absentee ballot applications to more than 90,000 eligible voters on Monday.

All absentee ballots must be returned in the provided envelopes to the county clerk by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

The mailing will include voters who have voted, registered to vote or updated their voter registration since Dec. 31, 2015. It will not include voters who already successfully applied for an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election before Aug. 31.

“We want to make sure we are doing all we can to offer eligible voters every opportunity to make their voices heard in this year’s election,” said Doña Ana County Clerk Amanda López Askin. “Whether voters decided to participate via absentee ballot, in person during early voting or in person on Election Day, I know that when more eligible voters vote, the better we are as a community. Our office is hoping and preparing for a large turnout.”

Voters only need one approved application for the 2020 general election on file to receive an absentee ballot, and applicants can track the status of their applications online at NMVote.org. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Oct. 20.

As of Sept. 14, more than 15,000 of the county’s registered voters had already successfully applied for an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election. The clerk will begin to mail absentee ballots to voters with approved applications on Oct. 6.

The voter, the voter’s immediate family member or the voter’s caregiver may return a completed absentee ballot to the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office or any voting convenience center during Early Voting and on Election Day. If returning an absentee ballot by mail, voters are encouraged to send it by Oct. 27.

For more information, call (575) 647-7428 or visit dacelections.com.