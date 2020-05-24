Doña Ana County cases grow to 407 with addition of 17 virus cases

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State officials confirmed 17 additional COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County and two in Otero County on Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 407 in Doña Ana County and 14 in Otero County.

In addition to the new cases identified within the county, the state also says one additional person held by the state tested positive for the virus in the Otero County Prison Facility. To date, New Mexico says there are 92 people who have tested positive for the virus in the Otero County ICE Processing Facility and a combined total of 91 individuals who have tested positive at the Otero Prison Facility – that includes inmates held by the state and federal inmates.

In total, New Mexico announced 149 COVID-19 cases Sunday. Areas encompassing the Navajo Nation continue to be the largest increase in virus cases. McKinley, San Juan, and Sandoval counties make up 4,293 of the state’s 6,943 total cases. Outside of those counties, only Bernalillo County (Albuquerque), has more total cases than Doña Ana County at 1,337.

The state also reported nine additional deaths Sunday, all in the state’s hard-hit counties of McKinley (6), and San Juan (3). The number of deaths in New Mexico now equals 317. Those hard-hit counties also account for most of the state’s deaths – McKinley County (Gallup) has had 93 deaths, San Juan (Farmington) has had 106, and Sandoval (Jemez and Zia Pueblos) accounts for 24 deaths.

As of Sunday, there are 213 people hospitalized in the State of New Mexico with the virus. The number may include those who tested positive outside of the state but are hospitalized in New Mexico. It also does not include those who tested positive in New Mexico but are hospitalized outside of the state, for instance, in El Paso.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).