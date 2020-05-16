1  of  2
Doña Ana County caps week with 16 additional virus cases

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana County added 16 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing their total to 282.

New Mexico State Health officials also say there are two additional cases at the Otero County ICE Processing facility and four new cases at the Otero Prison. To date, there are 35 total cases in the Otero County Prison Facility and 42 total virus cases in the Otero County ICE Processing Center.

It’s also the cap of a week with the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began, with 100 added just since Sunday. Last week, ending May 9, was previously the week with the largest number of new cases. at just 53.

Previously reported numbers included three cases that were previously reported in Doña Ana County that were out-of-state; and one case identified as a duplicate in Doña Ana County.

Statewide, there were six additional deaths reported Saturday, bringing the number of fatalities statewide to 290. New Mexico has confirmed 5,847 positive COVID-19 cases to date. The highest concentration of those cases is in Northern New Mexico, near the Navajo Nation.

As of today, there are 208 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19

