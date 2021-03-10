Dona Ana County back to Yellow Level, indoor dining permitted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Some COVID-19 restrictions will be eased for Dona Ana County, as the county reached the Yellow Level on New Mexico’s color chart in the state’s most recent map update on Wednesday.

Doña Ana County was among the 13 counties in New Mexico that reached a less-restrictive level. Those counties are De Baca, Eddy, Hidalgo, Lea, Los Alamos, McKinley, Otero, Quay, Roosevelt, San Juan, Santa Fe and Socorro.

According to the New Mexico Department of Public Health, when a county is in the yellow level, restaurants can have indoor dining at 33 percent capacity and outdoor dining at 75 percent.

Also, places serving alcohol can stay open until 10 p.m. However, bars and clubs cannot open.

Church capacity can also go up to 33 percent indoors, and churches can hold services indoors or outdoors.

Dona Ana County was in the Red Level — after having reached the Yellow Level previous to that. While in the Red Level, no indoor dining was permitted and outdoor dining was allowed at only 25 percent capacity. Places that served alcohol had to close at 9 p.m. Churches were only allowed to operate at 25 percent indoors capacity.

For the full list of restrictions and color charts, visit NMDOH.com.