Doña Ana County asks for compliance with no mass gatherings order during upcoming holidays

Las Cruces News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Doña Ana County reminds everyone that public parks are closed to encourage social distancing and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

These closures follow the New Mexico Public Health Emergency Order from the Department of Health on March 23 closing all businesses and non-profits, except for those deemed essential.

According to a release, to help keep the virus from continuing to spread, everyone is encouraged to comply with this order and avoid gathering at any public space, during the upcoming holidays.

“We understand this is challenging for everyone, as we are asking that residents temporarily suspend celebrating an important holiday for the community and the family,” Doña Ana County Manager Fernando R. Macias said.  “However, we appreciate your support to help minimize the impact this virus pandemic has on our community.”

For more frequent updates, please check our website at www.donaanacounty.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Border families express concern over border COVID-19 restrictions1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border families express concern over border COVID-19 restrictions1"

Juarez erect mobile hospital on city hall parking lot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juarez erect mobile hospital on city hall parking lot"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/7"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link