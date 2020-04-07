Doña Ana County asks for compliance with no mass gatherings order during upcoming holidays

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Doña Ana County reminds everyone that public parks are closed to encourage social distancing and help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

These closures follow the New Mexico Public Health Emergency Order from the Department of Health on March 23 closing all businesses and non-profits, except for those deemed essential.

According to a release, to help keep the virus from continuing to spread, everyone is encouraged to comply with this order and avoid gathering at any public space, during the upcoming holidays.

“We understand this is challenging for everyone, as we are asking that residents temporarily suspend celebrating an important holiday for the community and the family,” Doña Ana County Manager Fernando R. Macias said. “However, we appreciate your support to help minimize the impact this virus pandemic has on our community.”

