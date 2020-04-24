Doña Ana County approaching triple digits for COVID-19 cases; 2,521 total cases in New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials announced 153 additional positive COVID-19 cases, including 6 additional deaths.

With a total of 2,521 COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths in New Mexico.

According to a release, and per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

25 new cases in Bernalillo County

6 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Lea County

67 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Sandoval County

31 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health also reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19. Those cases are:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a short-term resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a short-term resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

A second male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying health conditions and was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

As of today, there are 152 people hospitalized, and 614 individuals who have recovered according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing: