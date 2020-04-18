Nearly half of Doña Ana County’s positive COVID-19 cases are in communities surrounding El Paso

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in the Doña Ana County Saturday is two, as the total number of cases grows the 67.

In total, the State of New Mexico announced 87 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total in the state to 1,798. Saturday’s report also came with the announcement of two new deaths associated with the virus in the state. A woman from Bernalillo County in her 60s and a woman in her 40s from McKinley County. The statewide death toll from COVID-19 is now 53 — one of those cases is from Doña Ana county.

State data shows there have been 2,767 coronavirus tests performed in Doña Ana County to date. The largest percentage of people testing positive for the virus are in their 20s — nearly 30-percent of all cases in the county.

New Mexico also launched a new tool giving zip code information for positive tests. It reveals that many of the positive tests coming from the county are areas that surround El Paso, such as Sunland Park and Santa Teresa.

88063 (Sunland Park): 6

88008 (Santa Teresa): 2

88021(Anthony/La Union): 11

88024 (Anthony): 2

88081 (Chaparral): 10

88048 (Mesquite): 1

88005 (Mesilla): 6

88001 (Las Cruces): 4

88011 (Las Cruces): 8

88012 (Doña Ana): 7

State officials say there are 92 people hospitalized statewide with the virus and 465 cases that are considered recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Thanks to increased statewide testing capacity, the following people may now be considered for COVID-19 testing:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

