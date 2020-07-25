Doña Ana County adds 64 COVID-19 cases Saturday, second highest in state

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico State Health officials reported 64 additional COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County and five new cases in Otero County on Saturday.

As of Saturday, there are 1,968 COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County and 142 in Otero County. Nearby Lincoln County also recorded four virus cases Saturday, bringing the total to 68 in that rural county where Ruidoso is located.

The State also says there are ten new cases among individuals held at the Otero County ICE Processing Center and one new case among federal inmates at the Otero County Prison.

Overall, New Mexico reported 324 new cases statewide Saturday, bringing the total statewide to 18,788. They also reported six additional virus deaths in Northern counties.

There are 148 people hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19, according to health officials. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and are hospitalized out of state. For instance, individuals hospitalized in the Otero County Prison Facility or ICE Processing Center are receiving treatment in El Paso.

New Mexico says there is at least one reported case of COVID-19 in residents or employees at the following long-term or acute care facilities in Southern New Mexico in the last 28 days:

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

Blue Horizon Assisted Living in Las CrucesCasa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces in Las Cruces

The Mescalero Apache closed their reservation for the second time beginning Friday, July 24 through Friday, August 7, at 4:59 p.m. The closure was prompted by a new wave of positive COVID-19 results among Tribal residents or members who live off the reservation.

As of Friday afternoon, 42 Mescalero Apache residents and eight tribal member non-residents were diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 28 are currently in quarantine, 19 are recovered, and two are hospitalized.