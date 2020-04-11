Doña Ana coronavirus cases near 50, New Mexico death toll rises to 20

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health provided an update Saturday afternoon of the cases throughout the state, which now stands at 1,174 and includes five new cases in Doña Ana County — for a total of 49 in the county.

In addition to the 86 new statewide cases reported Saturday, health officials also reported the death of a man in his 70s from San Juan County. His death marks the 20th COVID-19 related death in the state.

The State says they are actively tracking outbreaks at nine nursing facilities across the state, including a large outbreak at La Vida Llena nursing home in Albuquerque that is the site of multiple infections and hospitalizations. The other eight facilities are in Aztec, Santa Fe, Farmington (2), and Albuquerque (4).

Throughout the state there are 78 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. The Department of Health also reports 235 patients have recovered from the virus.

New Mexico has implemented expanded testing capacity which allows people in the following categories to be tested:

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters, group homes, detention centers;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.

