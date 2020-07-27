Doña Ana Community College reopening for fall semester

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana Community College (DACC) will reopen August 19, with some classes in-person.

DACC announced Monday they will provide remote classes as much as possible, but also emphasized the importance of in-person instruction for essential workers that need hands-on experience.

“We will be following guidelines from both the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and the New Mexico Department of Health while continuing to watch for emerging COVID safety practices across higher education,” explained DACC president Dr. Mónica Torres in a release.

The in-person classes will promote social distancing and require students and professors to wear masks and gloves.

Moving around buildings is redesigned to a one-way flow and the spaces will be frequently sanitized, according to the release.

DACC also stated they will be offering hybrid classes for instructions that require lab class-work. This means some classes will have both online and in-person lectures.

Saundra Castillo, division dean for advanced technologies, explained that workstations in labs were altered to allow six-foot distancing and complemented with protective barriers to ensure safety.

For students and staff commuting from El Paso and Juárez DACC is following the New Mexico State University’s Ready Plan.

The plan requires travelers to wear face masks, practice social distancing and return home as soon as classes end.

Students moving to Las Cruces from outside of New Mexico are required to quarantine for 14 days.