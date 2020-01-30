Doña Ana Community College hosted a Pro-Start Boot Camp for future chefs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- High school culinary-program students from across New Mexico gathered to practice their skills, learn techniques from chef educators and participate in a cooking contest at the annual New Mexico Restaurant Association Pro-Start Boot Camp.

Chef Educators Tom Drake and James Lamoureux along with Pastry Chef Educator Jenni Hart, helped the high school students learn techniques and skills to help them in their culinary careers.

According to a release, 42 students from seven highs schools participated in the two-day “boot camp” that took place at the East Mesa Campus of Doña Ana Community College (DACC) on Jan. 17-18.

“The students did a great job over the two days,” said Business Department Chair Dr. Kim Seifert in a release.

Students learned different techniques such as menu design, recipe costing, how to make deco flowers, to help in their future cooking careers.

The event featured a contest called the “Mystery Box” held on the second day. Students were given a box containing ingredients to prepare three dishes to present to judges for feedback.

“The dishes they prepared and the presentations they made in the “Mystery Box” presentation were exceptional,” said Seifert.