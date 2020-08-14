Dona Ana Community College giving away 3,000 iPads

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Dona Ana Community College (DACC) is giving away 3,000 iPads to its students in need.

On Friday morning, the college set up several tents at the Espina parking lot in Las Cruces, where students picked up about 60 iPads.

DACC president Monica Torres said they handed out several hundred devices so far and still have many more ready to be given away.

The giveaway is a part of a program ‘Xcite,’ that was started in 2015 with a primary goal to educate students on how to make a good use of technology.

“We realize now that it’s not only a powerful tool, for many of our students it’s a necessary tool,” said Torres, explaining that many students are in need of technology in order to continue their education this semester.

Many students were faced with challenges during the past few months. One of those students was Julissa Robinson.

Robinson is a mom entering her last semester before graduating from DACC. She said she was furloughed from her job recently and will now focus on her studies.

“Having to do everything virtually, being able to have something smaller, more portable than a big old laptop is really a nice thing to have,” Robinson said about the iPads, adding she is excited for the following semester.

Sarah Balizan, a DACC professor and an Apple Distinguished Educator, has been with the Xcite program for years and says it will not only benefit the students during the pandemic, but also in the long run.

She educates students on how to use iPads, apps and other amenities to better their studies and their every day lives. Balizan said the goal of the program is to ensure students have the tech skills they’ll need to get ahead.

“They can have a better job, that’s the end goal, to have the skills they need so they can move into that workforce,” she said.

Applications for free iPads are still open and will last until all 3,000 iPads are given away.

Students affected by COVID-19, those requesting financial aid and as well as those committing to finish the following semester will be eligible to receive a free iPad.

College says pick-up dates will be announced as the applications come in and will be held at the Espina parking lot.

DACC said it will make special arrangements or mail the iPad to students who cannot make it to campus for pickup.