Doña Ana Community College donates medical gear to Las Cruces health care facilities

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Doña Ana Community College’s health science programs donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health care facilities in Las Cruces to help combat COVID-19 emergency.

Memorial Medical Center, MountainView Regional Medical Center and the Haciendas at Grace Village Assisted Living Facility received PPE donations from the DACC Health Sciences department. The facilities requested help after the COVID-19 public health emergency order was issued by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan-Grisham.

“Like many other healthcare facilities in the southwest, these are our partners that provide clinical opportunities for our students,” said Josefina Carmona, Dean of Health Sciences at DACC. “In the times of crisis, like this pandemic, we are committed to doing our part to provide equipment to them so their employees have protective gear to help them do their jobs.”

The $9,701-worth of donations includes gloves, bouffant caps, goggles, disposable gowns, gown covers, masks, face masks, mask ear loops, wipes, probe covers, ear thermometers and temporal scanners for health professionals to use.

“In the case of a health emergency, DACC can make these donations to help serve the needs of the community,” said Kelly Brooks, DACC’s Vice President for Business and Finance.

According to DACC, the donated equipment will be replaced by the three health care facilities after the pandemic has passed.