Doña Ana and Otero County in state’s red stage for COVID-19, NM adds turquoise level

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana and Otero County are two of four regions in New Mexico showing significant risks for exposure to COVID-19 in day-to-day activities, according to the state’s health agency.

The New Mexico Department of Health says more counties are experiencing improved conditions for their communities but counties including the city of Las Cruces and Chaparral are struggling. Doña Ana County had shown promise with a bettering positivity rate but those improvement slid, according to the state’s data.

Doña Ana and Otero join Eddy and McKinley in the red level.

In the meantime, the state is implementing a turquoise level, which signifies a county that has met criteria for improved conditions in consecutive biweekly updates. Counties at turquoise levels can allow indoor dining and have more relaxed capacity restrictions for businesses.

Counties at the red level have COVID-19 case incident rates growing beyond eight per 100,000 during most of a two-week period. And, include positive test results over a 14-day period greater than five percent.

The four counties in the red level must enforce reduced capacity for retail, restaurants and have strict limits on what kind of gatherings can happen.