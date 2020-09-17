Domestic-related incident leads to SWAT standoff in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Las Cruces Police Department’s SWAT team is responding to a domestic-related incident in Las Cruces’ Bellamah neighborhood, officials said.

According to LCPD, the alleged suspect barricaded himself inside a home at the 1700 block of Bellamah Drive on Thursday morning around 8 a.m.

Police have blocked several roadways in the area including Bellamah Drive between Luna Street and Locust Street.

People are being asked to avoid the area until the situation as resolved.

The Las Cruces Police Department’s SWAT team, with assistance from New Mexico State Police and the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, has been activated to assist in making contact with the individual, authorities said.