Disturbing details emerge about Las Cruces man accused of possessing, manufacturing child porn

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – A 28-year-old Las Cruces man is accused of having and producing child pornography, and authorities believe the victims may be local children.

Raymond Pacheco, 28, of the 300 block of Jasper Drive in the Las Brisas Mobile Home Park is charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Four of the five counts are second-degree felonies for manufacturing sexually explicit material while the one count is a fourth-degree felony for possession of child pornography.

The investigation began in May when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children contacted the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office to alert them about suspicious material found on a Yahoo.com e-mail account originating in New Mexico.

An investigator with the AG’s office subpoenaed the email provider and learned the account belonged to Pacheco. The information was then forwarded to the Las Cruces Police Department for further investigation.

A search warrant was executed by LCPD, New Mexico State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations, which resulted in the seizure of several cell phones and tablets.

Forensic analysis uncovered the email account containing multiple sexually explicit photos of children under the age of 18. Investigators also found several photos of girls that are believed to have been photographed locally without their knowledge. The photos of the local girls were not sexually explicit in nature.

Court documents filed in the case reveal disturbing details regarding the alleged images found. Many of them include girls between the ages of 3-7 years old performing sexual acts on adult men. The court documents indicate that all of the images found on Pacheco’s devices were of girls under the age of 12.

Anyone with additional information on this case, or reasonable suspicion of being a victim, is asked to call Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Pacheco was arrested Friday, Sept. 27, on a warrant and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.