Department of Health announces COVID-19 testing by appointment in southwest New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KTSM)— The New Mexico Department of Health announced COVID-19 testing for southwest counties can now be conducted by appointment.

New Mexico residents can also schedule a “test and go” opportunity if they are:

Asymptomatic and are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters or group homes;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

In a press release, the department reminds the public that all COVID-19 testing is free of charge to anyone getting the test, and anyone can get tested if they are at risk, whether they have insurance or not.

Although testing is free, the department is encouraging the community to bring their insurance card when they get tested, in order to support testing. This is due to the increased number of testing for coronavirus by the State, which has gone from just a few tests in early March to currently having around 10,000 a week.

A person seeking to get tested can schedule an appointment at any of the following locations, days and times:

Mondays

Las Cruces Public Health Office

1170 N. Solano, Las Cruces, NM 88001 8:30 – 11:30 am and 1:30 – 4 pm For an appointment call: 575-528-5063



Anthony, NM Public Health Office

865 N. Anthony Dr., Anthony, NM 88021 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call: 575-882-5858 and select option #4



Sunland Park Public Health Office

3807 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM 88063 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call 575-589-2543 and select option #4



Tuesdays

Las Cruces Public Health Office

1170 N. Solano, Las Cruces 88001 8:30 – 11:30 am and 1:30 – 4 pm For an appointment call: 575-528-5063



Chaparral Public Health Office

317 McCombs, Chaparral, NM 88081 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call (575) 824-3454 and select option #4



Deming Public Health Office

215 S. Silver, Deming, NM 88030 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call 575-546-2771 and select option #4



Truth or Consequences Public Health Office

201 E 4 th , T or C, NM 87901 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call 575-894-2716 and select option #3

Silver City Public Health Office

2610 N. Silver, Silver City, NM 87901 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call (575) 538-5318 select option # 4



Wednesdays

Las Cruces Public Health Office

1170 N. Solano, Las Cruces, NM 88001 8:30 – 11:30 am and 1:30 – 4 pm For an appointment call: 575-528-5063



Anthony, NM Public Health Office

865 N. Anthony Dr., Anthony, NM 88021 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call: 575-882-5858 and select option #4



Sunland Park Public Health Office

3807 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park, NM 88063 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call 575-589-2543 and select option #4



Deming Public Health Office

215 S. Silver, Deming, NM 88030 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call 575-546-2771 and select option #4



Socorro Public Health Office

214 Neel Avenue, Socorro, NM 87801 835-0971 #3 8:30 – 11:30 am



Thursdays

Las Cruces Public Health Office

1170 N. Solano, Las Cruces 88001 8:30 – 11:30 am and 4:00 – 7:00 pm For an appointment call: 575-528-5063



Chaparral Public Health Office

317 McCombs, Chaparral 88081 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call (575) 824-3454 and select option #4



Alamogordo Public Health Office

1207 8 th St., Alamogordo 88310 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call (575) 437-9340 and select option #4

Lordsburg Public Health Office

530 De Moss, Lordsburg 88045 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call (575) 542-9391



Fridays

Las Cruces Public Health Office

1170 N. Solano, Las Cruces 88001 8:30 – 11:30 am For an appointment call: 575-528-5063



For COVID-19 testing numbers, screening locations, and the ability to track cases by zip code, visit the Department of Health’s website at https://cv.nmhealth.org/

In addition, New Mexicans can continue to call with health-related questions to the Department of Health’s coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453. For non-health-related questions or concerns they can call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.