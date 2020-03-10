Deadly 2017 Las Cruces drive-by shooting trial set to begin

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The trial against the man accused of pulling the trigger in a 2017 drive-by shooting at a pair of NMSU football players’ home that resulted in the death of a teenage girl will begin this week.

Julio Gutierrez-Barrera, 23, is charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Jochlyn Trujillo on July 29, 2017.

As KTSM previously reported, Trujillo was at a large house party at the home of NMSU football players Lui Faamasino and Leon McQuaker in the 1400 block of Monte Vista around 3 a.m. July 29, reportedly celebrating her release from juvenile detention.

Officials say Gutierrez-Barrera and his brother, Alonzo Barrera, left the party after getting into a fight with someone else at the home. Police allege Gutierrez-Barrera pulled up outside of the house and fired three rounds from a 9mm semiautomatic handgun toward the home.

One of those rounds hit Trujillo in the back of the head, killing her.

Las Cruces Police identified the brothers as suspects in the case and took them into custody shortly after the shooting at their apartment.

Alonzo Barrera, now 22, pleaded guilty to Tampering with Evidence in April 2019 but has yet to be sentenced.