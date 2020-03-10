Breaking News
Coachella likely postponed amid coronavirus fears

Deadly 2017 Las Cruces drive-by shooting trial set to begin

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The trial against the man accused of pulling the trigger in a 2017 drive-by shooting at a pair of NMSU football players’ home that resulted in the death of a teenage girl will begin this week.

Julio Gutierrez-Barrera, 23, is charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Jochlyn Trujillo on July 29, 2017.

As KTSM previously reported, Trujillo was at a large house party at the home of NMSU football players Lui Faamasino and Leon McQuaker in the 1400 block of Monte Vista around 3 a.m. July 29, reportedly celebrating her release from juvenile detention.

Officials say Gutierrez-Barrera and his brother, Alonzo Barrera, left the party after getting into a fight with someone else at the home. Police allege Gutierrez-Barrera pulled up outside of the house and fired three rounds from a 9mm semiautomatic handgun toward the home.

One of those rounds hit Trujillo in the back of the head, killing her.

Las Cruces Police identified the brothers as suspects in the case and took them into custody shortly after the shooting at their apartment.

Alonzo Barrera, now 22, pleaded guilty to Tampering with Evidence in April 2019 but has yet to be sentenced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Trial begins for man accused of shooting EPPD officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial begins for man accused of shooting EPPD officers"

Texas COVID-19 testing should be quick as labs gain more ability

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas COVID-19 testing should be quick as labs gain more ability"

KXAN Live: Texas’ first official coronavirus case confirmed as more labs gain ability to test

Thumbnail for the video titled "KXAN Live: Texas’ first official coronavirus case confirmed as more labs gain ability to test"

Stafford Mayor, Fire Chief hold press conference on COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stafford Mayor, Fire Chief hold press conference on COVID-19 case"

Local woman wants to know why she hasn't been tested for COVID-19 yet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local woman wants to know why she hasn't been tested for COVID-19 yet"

Rangers Interactive: Calhoun’s injury, who needs to step up, and how Jung doing?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rangers Interactive: Calhoun’s injury, who needs to step up, and how Jung doing?"
More Local

More crime

More Crime