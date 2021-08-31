Deadline approaching for New Mexicans to qualify for $100 vaccine incentive

FILE – In this Monday, July 12, 2021 file photo, a medical worker administers a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Gostinny Dvor, a huge exhibition place in Moscow, Russia. A senior Russian official says that the country has seen mortality rise at a faster pace last month amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the government’s coronavirus task force, told the Tass news agency Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 that Russia saw a 17.9% increase in mortality in July, year-on-year. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Tuesday is the last day for New Mexico residents to qualify for the state’s $100 vaccine incentive.

New Mexicans vaccinated between Aug. 2 through Aug. 31 are eligible to receive the incentive but must register by 5 p.m. on Sept. 10.

The New Mexico Department of Health has been participating in a second round of the “Stay Ahead” $100 incentive program.

New Mexicans who receive a first or second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or the first and only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) are eligible for the cash payout.

Residents are not required to schedule their vaccine appointments via the state system and are able to receive their vaccine from any state provider. Vaccine providers are required to submit vaccine information to the New Mexico State Immunization Information System. The state processes the information, then processes the recipient’s incentive payment.

Payments will be distributed most quickly through email and text message; those who provide only a home address will face delays in receiving their incentive payment.

The incentive payment funding comes from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

New Mexicans under 18 years old will not be eligible to directly receive the incentive payment; their parent or guardian will be required to grant permission, then the incentive will be disbursed to the parent or guardian.

See more information below:

Only one $100 incentive will be distributed per person

New Mexicans can call 1-855-600-3453 for registration assistance If you need help filling out the form, press 1 Presione 9 para espanol If you need help scheduling a vaccine appointment, press 3 An agent from the New Mexico Department of Health will call back If you are a provider, press 3



