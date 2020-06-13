Deadliest virus week in Doña Ana County comes to a close with 12 new cases

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — New Mexico Department of Health reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases in Doña Ana County, Saturday. The total number of cases in the county is now 645.

There were no new deaths reported Saturday, so the overall number of residents who have died from COVID-19 in Doña Ana County remains six. Of those, three were reported just this week.

In addition to Doña Ana County’s new cases, ten new cases were reported at the Otero County ICE Processing Center. The number of cases reported in state and federal inmates and immigrant detainees at the Otero Prison and ICE Processing Center is 635.

Ruidoso and Mescalero Apache

The Mescalero Apache has mostly managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 on the reservation. As a result, Tribal leadership says the Casino Apache Travel Center will reopen Monday, June 15 to the public, and the Inn of the Mountain Gods will reopen to Tribal members and affiliates on June 21. The soft opening of the Inn will allow Tribal members to inspect newly implemented safety measures that will be in effect when they open to the general public on Monday, June 22, at a limited capacity.

Ruidoso Downs Racetrack will open the Jockey Club and Turf Club to horse owners, members, and season ticket holders at 50-percent capacity on Friday, June 19. The Jockey and Turf Club will begin restaurant operations under COVID-Safe Practices prescribed by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

“This is some good news that we have been waiting to hear,” said Jeff True, President and General Manager of Ruidoso Downs Race Track. “Even though we cannot open to 100%, it is a start. We can now get our horse owners in to watch their horses run, and this gives us a path forward for getting some of our season ticket holders in to enjoy some racing. However, we have to keep in mind that 50% occupancy does not allow us to put fans on the Grandstand level.”

Billy the Kid Casino at the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack remains closed for the time being.

Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation map showing the number of COVID-19 cases per region.

The Navajo Nation also topped 300 deaths on Friday. The Nation, which is made up of areas in New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado, reported 6,470 positive cases as of Friday. The Gallup and Shiprock area in New Mexico is among the Nation’s hardest hit.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation:

The following numbers are reported as of Friday, June 12. The Nation reports 8 residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a service unit.

Chinle Service Unit: 1,662

Crownpoint Service Unit: 602

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 409

Gallup Service Unit: 1,085

Kayenta Service Unit: 949

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,079

Tuba City Service Unit: 536

Winslow Service Unit: 140

The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. remains in effect. Navajo Nation Police will continue to enforce the daily curfew and may issue citations to violators.