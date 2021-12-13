DASO investigating man’s death near area where woman was found slain in October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Doña Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart tells KTSM they are investigating the death of a man who was found in an area known as “the quarry” off I-10 west of Mesquite, New Mexico.

The man was found Sunday around 10 a.m. by a passerby and called authorities who discovered the man was still alive. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso where he was pronounced dead. Authorities describe the man as in his early 30’s with visible injuries to his legs and head.

Authorities say they have a tentative identification of the victim but are not prepared to release any additional information at this time. An autopsy will be performed to determine how the man obtained the injuries and his cause of death.

The victim was located in an area known as “the quarry,” not far from where 34-year-old Caroline Cherry’s body was discovered on October 15, 2021. Cherry was last seen crossing into the U.S. at the Paso Del Norte Bridge in Downtown El Paso on October 8. The pictures show Cherry in workout clothes carrying two bags as she makes her way through customs.

Anyone with any information on Cherry’s case should contact Bo Nevarez at robertn@donaanacounty.org.

