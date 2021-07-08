DACC student wins silver medal in national competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ta’Juana Williams, a student at Dona Ana Community College, won a silver medal in a national occupational and leadership skills competition.

She placed second in the national competition, where she competed in the extemporaneous speaking category. She initially won a gold medal in the state SkillsUSA competition, which allowed her to advance and compete at the national level.

The competition was in June and was held virtually this year.

Williams is an education major at DACC and is the former president of DACC’s student government.

