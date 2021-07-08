DACC student wins silver medal in national competition

Las Cruces News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ta’Juana Williams, a student at Dona Ana Community College, won a silver medal in a national occupational and leadership skills competition.

She placed second in the national competition, where she competed in the extemporaneous speaking category. She initially won a gold medal in the state SkillsUSA competition, which allowed her to advance and compete at the national level.

The competition was in June and was held virtually this year.

Williams is an education major at DACC and is the former president of DACC’s student government.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

First Creative Crosswalk in El Paso

DEA Tip of Week: Talking to Teens about Drugs

Spaceport America Launch with Sir Richard Branson

Benefits and challenges with heavy rainfall for Borderland crops

Governor's commission for women tackles wage gap

Police investigating body found in van

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link