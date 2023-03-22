LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Doña Ana Community College (DACC) will host a ceremony for its new Creative Media Technology (CMT) building on Tuesday, March 28 at 2:30 p.m.

The ceremony will be held in New Mexico State University’s (NMSU) Arrowhead Park located at 4006 Film Street. The CMT building is a 14,000 square foot facility designed to hold classrooms and a commons area, complete with a 4,000 square foot soundstage. The cost of the building is $11.2 million with a tentative completion date of May 2024.

CMT building map and design. Courtesy of The Doña Ana Community College

“This new state-of-the-art facility will help us provide expanded mixed-use space for film, animation, game design and virtual production,” says Matthew Byrnes, Arts department chair. “Co-locating with the New Mexico Media Academy and Arrowhead Center places our students in the center of the film fast-track and entrepreneurship activities.”

The CMT building is just the beginning of the Las Cruces Creative Campus. The campus is a digital media complex which will also include a planned satellite facility of the New Mexico Media Academy, NMSU Creative Media Institute (CMI) building, and facilities for KRWG-TV and KRWG-FM.