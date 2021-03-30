CVS vaccinating locations in New Mexico including Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – CVS Health says it will provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost to New Mexico locations including Las Cruces.

Retail locations offering vaccinations on Wednesday began taking applications on Tuesday. Members of the public will need to meet state requirements, or be in education, or childcare to be eligible.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, president of CVS Pharmacy and executive vice president of CVS Health.