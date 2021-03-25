Crash closes Highway 70 in Las Cruces for hours

A two-vehicle crash closed a portion of Highway 70 and Bataan Memorial East on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Las Cruces Police Department.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on the eastbound lanes of Highway 70 and Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces left four people injured on Thursday afternoon.

The four people reported injured were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Las Cruces police said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. A white Infinity XJ35 and a gray Chevrolet Colorado were heading eastbound when the Infinity struck the pickup truck for an unknown reason, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

The impact caused the pickup truck to roll off the highway onto the frontage road. Two people in the Infinity were not injured.

Police closed the eastbound lanes from Mesa Grande to Bataan Memorial East for several hours. The lanes reopened shortly after 5 p.m.

LCPD are continuing their investigation and said citations are pending.