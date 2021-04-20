Cowboys for Trump founder appeals recall bid to high court

by: Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court as he seeks to fend off an effort to recall him from office as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico.

Griffin filed a notice of appeal Monday with the high court that contends he was deprived of due process rights. A district court has found good cause for a recall petition, but Griffin says a hearing took place unjustly at the same time as a county commission meeting.

Separately, Griffin is defending himself against criminal charges in connection with the siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

