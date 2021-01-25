COVID-19 update: 2 new virus deaths, 68 new cases in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 additional virus-related deaths. Two of those deaths came from Doña Ana County and one from Otero County.

The individuals include a man in his 60s who had underlying conditions and a man in his 70s who was hospitalized. Both were from Doña Ana County. The individual from Otero County was a woman in her 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Statewide, the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,157.

The Health Department also reported 68 new cases in Doña Ana County, one new case in Lincoln County and 14 new cases in Otero County on Monday, with 494 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

New Mexico has now had a total of 169,696 COVID-19 cases, with 20,593 total cases in Doña Ana County, 1,378 cases in Lincoln County and 2,767 cases in Otero County.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.