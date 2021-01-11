COVID-19 update: 102 new cases in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health on Monday reported 15 additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19.

There were no reported deaths in Doña Ana County, Lincoln County or Otero County.

Statewide, New Mexico saw 933 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 157,087 cases. In Southern New Mexico, there were 102 new cases in Doña Ana County, 20 new cases in Lincoln County and 40 new cases in Otero County.

As of Monday, all but one county — Catron County, which is in the level yellow — in the state is listed as operating in the red level, or being at a very high risk for COVID-19 spread.

A county can move from the red level to the yellow level, which means a county is at high risk and can operate with fewer or less stringent public health restrictions, once it reaches a case incidence rate of no greater than eight cases per 100,000 or an average percent of positive COVID-19 test results over the most recent 14-day period less than or equal to 5 percent.

Doña Ana County currently has 43.70 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 12.82 percent; Lincoln County has 26.90 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 7.59 percent; and Otero County has 23 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 6.44 percent.

For a detailed look at COVID-10 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

