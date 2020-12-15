COVID-19 update: 1 new virus death, 75 new cases in Dona Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department Department of Health reported one new virus-related death in Dona Ana County.

The patient was a man in his 70s. He was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Statewide, there were 28 additional COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 2,006.

The Health Department also reported 75 new cases in Doña Ana County, two new cases in Lincoln County and 20 new cases in Otero County. Statewide, 1,275 additional COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday.

In Southern new Mexico, here are the case totals as of Tuesday:

  • Doña Ana County: 15,597
  • Lincoln County: 941
  • Otero County: 1,896

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

