COVID-19 update: 1 new virus death, 70 new cases in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported one new virus-related death in Doña Ana County.

The individual was a man in his 50s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Statewide, there were 17 additional deaths reported on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths related to COVID-19 to 3,265.

The Health Department reported 70 new cases in Doña Ana County, nine new cases in Lincoln County and 23 new cases in Otero County. Statewide, the Health Department reported 752 new cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 173,539.

As of Saturday, Doña Ana County has seen a total of 21,027 cases, Lincoln County has had a total of 1,434 cases and Otero County has had 2,867 total cases.

On Wednesday, the New Mexico Department of Health announced an updated statewide COVID-19 map for the two-week period beginning Jan. 27, with seven New Mexico counties at the Yellow level and one at the Green level.

The newly Yellow counties are Grant, Sierra, Socorro, San Miguel, Union, Colfax and Los Alamos. Harding County is the only one in the Green level.

In addition, the state’s most populous counties, including Doña Ana, improved dramatically in both of the two health gating criteria metrics.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.