COVID-19 Update: 1 new virus death, 52 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One new virus-related death was reported in Doña Ana County on Tuesday.

The individual was a woman in her 80s who had underlying conditions.

The New Mexico Department of Health reported 12 virus deaths in the state, bringing the death toll to 3,550.

The Health Department also reported 52 new cases in Doña Ana County, one new case in Lincoln County and five new cases in Otero County.

The total number of cases in the state is now 181,060, with 22,085 in Doña Ana County, 1,496 in Lincoln County and 3,111 in Otero County.

There have been a total of 441,786 vaccines administered in New Mexico — in Doña Ana County, 5.4 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated, 8.3 percent of residents in Lincoln County and 5.2 percent of residents in Otero.

To see the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, visit https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html. For a detailed look at COVID-19 data in New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.