COVID-19 Update: 1 new virus death, 259 new cases in Doña Ana County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health reported one new virus-related death in Doña Ana County on Thursday.

The patient was a man in his 80s who was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.

Statewide, there were 29 reported COVID-19 deaths, with a total of 2,272 COVID-19 deaths in New Mexico. In Doña Ana County, there have been a total of 263 COVID-19 deaths.

On Thursday, the Health Department also reported 259 new cases in Doña Ana County, 10 new cases in Lincoln County, 29 new cases in Otero County and one new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County.

There have been a total of 16,765 cases in Doña Ana County, 997 in Lincoln County and 2,059 in Otero County. New Mexico has had a total of 135,166 COVID-19 cases.

For a detailed look at New Mexico’s COVID-19 data, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

