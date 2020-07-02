COVID-19 testing to take place at Las Cruces Public Health Office on Friday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health will provide free drive-up COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 3rd.

The testing will take place at the Las Cruces Public Health Office located at 1170 N. Solano Drive from 7 to 10 a.m.

Health officials encourage residents to schedule an appointment by calling 575-528-5063. Residents can also pre-register online, day or night, at https://cvtestreg.nmhealth.org/.

According to the NM Department of Health, staff can accept those without appointment — but only while supplies last.

Officials said testing is free to anyone whether they have insurance or not.

For more information about the testing event, contact the Portales Public Health Office at 575-356-4453.