COVID-19 testing to begin in Sunland Park, Anthony, and Chaparral

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – COVID-19 testing is set to begin next week (Apr. 8) in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

COVID-19 tests will be held at the Sunland Park Public Health Office every Wednesday starting on April 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to a Facebook post by state Rep. Raymundo Lara.

The testing office is located at 3807 McNutt Rd. in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

People who wish to get tested will need an ID to prove they are a resident of New Mexico.

For those who wish to get tested, they must make an appointment by calling 575-589-2543 x4.

There is no cost for those who wanting a test.

Additionally, testing will also be held at the Anthony office Monday mornings and at the Chaparral office Thursday mornings.

To make an appointment at those offices: