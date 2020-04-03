Breaking News
Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19

COVID-19 outbreak at Albuquerque life plan community

Las Cruces News

by: KRQE

Posted: / Updated:

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque announced Friday there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a northeast retirement community complex. 

“Staff and residents are being offered testing right now, not mandatory, voluntary. DOH and Presbyterian are going to go through and do testing throughout. Early indications there are lots of other positives,” said Mark DiMenna with CABQ Environmental Health. 

At least ten residents at the La Vida Llena Life Plan community near Juan Tabo and Montgomery have tested positive. The city fears there will be many more at this facility. There are 158 other facilities like this in Albuquerque.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Triple murder reported in Juarez Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Triple murder reported in Juarez Thursday"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

NM governor declares shelter in place

Thumbnail for the video titled "NM governor declares shelter in place"

Trump: New CDC recommendation on face coverings in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: New CDC recommendation on face coverings in public"

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams explains why the CDC is now recommending people cover their faces in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams explains why the CDC is now recommending people cover their faces in public"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz