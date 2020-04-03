COVID-19 outbreak at Albuquerque life plan community

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque announced Friday there is a COVID-19 outbreak at a northeast retirement community complex.

“Staff and residents are being offered testing right now, not mandatory, voluntary. DOH and Presbyterian are going to go through and do testing throughout. Early indications there are lots of other positives,” said Mark DiMenna with CABQ Environmental Health.

At least ten residents at the La Vida Llena Life Plan community near Juan Tabo and Montgomery have tested positive. The city fears there will be many more at this facility. There are 158 other facilities like this in Albuquerque.